CollabNet, a Leading Provider of Enterprise Agile and DevOps Solutions, is a Gold Sponsor of Continuous Lifecycle London 2017

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CollabNet (www.collabnet.com), a global leader in enterprise software development, release automation and DevOps solutions, is a gold-level sponsor of the 2017 Continuous Lifecycle conference in London from May 17-19.

CollabNet will demonstrate the latest capabilities of the CollabNet DevOps Lifecycle Manager (DLM) solution at the event. CollabNet DLM advances enterprise DevOps initiatives by providing continuous visibility and feedback throughout the DevOps tool chain. In that process CollabNet DLM brings together disparate development processes, tools and teams along with IT operations and management, so everyone can collaborate and create better business outcomes.

"No matter where organizations are in their DevOps journey, one way they can ensure they are providing continuous improvements to the customer experience is through value stream management," said Thomas Hooker, VP of Marketing at CollabNet. "There are critical advantages for businesses that adopt this emerging DevOps best practice-namely, accelerating continuous delivery and vastly improving the value for customers. We look forward to gathering with the European DevOps and Agile community at this upcoming conference and sharing insights on advancing DevOps principles around the world."

Conference attendees can stop by the CollabNet booth to learn how CollabNet DLM allows organizations to apply value stream mapping to DevOps. They can see how to create a holistic view of the entire software development lifecycle, along with key performance indicator (KPI) reporting, making early detection of latent or potential problems easy for organizations.

Continuous Lifecycle London 2017 covers the potential and the obstacles developers, architects and CIOs face in implementing DevOps, Containerization, Continuous Delivery and Agile. The conference will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. For more information or to register for this event, please visit: http://continuouslifecycle.london/.

Learn all about CollabNet DLM at https://www.collab.net/products/devops-lifecycle-manager.

About CollabNet

CollabNet helps enterprises and government organizations develop and deliver high-quality software at speed. CollabNet is a winner of the2016 Best of Interop Award, a Best in Show winner in the application lifecycle management and development tools category of theSD Times 100for 13 consecutive years, and a gold winner of the 2016 Golden Bridge Awards. CollabNet offers innovative solutions, consulting, and Agile training services. The company proudly supports more than 10,000 customers with 6 million users in 100 countries. For more information, please visitwww.collabnet.com.

