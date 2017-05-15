

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil Plc (PMO.L), in its trading update for the period 1 January to 30 April 2017, said that Production averaged 82.6 kboepd, up 44% on prior corresponding period.



While full year guidance of 75 kboepd (excluding any contribution from Catcher) is currently maintained, Premier will provide updated production guidance once the summer maintenance period has been completed. Pakistan production is included in the Group's full year production guidance as completion of the sale of the Pakistan business is expected at year end.



Tony Durrant, Chief Executive, said, 'Premier's strong operational performance continued into 2017. Production is above budget, the E.ON transaction has already reached payback, costs continue to be managed downwards and Catcher is on track for first oil later this year. We plan to be cash flow positive in 2017 with more significant debt reduction in 2018. We look forward to the spudding of the Zama prospect in Mexico, a potentially transformational well for Premier. Our refinancing, shortly to be completed, incorporates a plan for net debt reduction and, over time, selective investment in new projects. We are ahead of plan.'



UK production averaged 45.7 kboepd, up 160 per cent on the prior corresponding period as a result of a full contribution from the former E.ON assets and the Solan field.



Production from the Premier operated Solan field averaged 7.3 kboepd, lower than anticipated as a result of the first production well being shut in for the first half of February due to the failure of the existing ESP.



Production from Pakistan and Mauritania averaged 6.9 kboepd. The decrease on the prior year reflects expected natural decline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX