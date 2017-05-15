=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company C-QUADRAT Investment AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly Report German: Publication Date : 15.05.2017 Publication Location: http://www.c-quadrat.at / Investor Relations English: Publication Date : 15.05.2017 Publication Location: http://www.c-quadrat.at / Investor Relations end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 15, 2017 02:51 ET (06:51 GMT)