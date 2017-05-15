

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account deficit increased in March from a month earlier, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The current account deficit widened to EUR 76 million in March from EUR 25 million in February. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 133 million.



Among components, the goods trade balance came at a surplus of EUR 353 million in March, up from EUR 79 million in the prior month. In contrast, the deficit on services trade rose to EUR 193 million from EUR 163 million.



The capital account remained balanced in March, while the financial account deficit rose slightly to EUR 1.93 billion from EUR 1.92 billion in February.



