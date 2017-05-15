The new energy strategy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg aims to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix from around 6% currently to 70% by 2050. About 4.8 GW of new renewable energy power generation capacity is expected to be installed in order to reach this target, and to reduce dependence from power imports.

Luxembourg is a small country which depends heavily on power imports from neighboring Germany and France. According to the Luxembourg Institute of Regulation (ILR), the small central European country covered 79.5% of its electricity demand with net power imports in 2015, while only 20.5% (including a 6.7% share from renewables) was met by domestic production.

In order to reduce this dependence on power imports, Luxembourg's Ministry of Sustainable Development and Infrastructure has now presented a new energy strategy which aims to increase ...

