

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in April, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 1.0 percent climb in March. It was the fifth month of increase in a row.



Transport costs grew 5.2 percent annually in April and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, utility costs dropped 1.8 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from March, when it dropped by 0.1 percent.



Core inflation slowed to 1.5 percent in April from 1.7 percent in the prior month. On a monthly basis, core consumer prices increased 0.2 percent.



