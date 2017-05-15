Lombard Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVAR), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of endovascular aortic aneurysm repair products, today announced that it has enrolled and treated the first patient in its global registry to evaluate its Altura® Endograft System.

The ALTITUDE registry (ALTura Impact on the Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms Using a Novel D-stent EVAR Design) is being conducted across a range of UK and international clinical centers to evaluate the use of the Altura Endograft System in 1,000 patients in typical clinical-use conditions.

ALTITUDE's Chief investigator, Paul Hayes, M.D., F.R.C.S., Department of Surgery, University of Cambridge and Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK, commented, "This registry will allow the clinical community of AAA implanters to gain necessary experience with Altura. Given the system's ultra-low profile, its repositionability, the elimination of the contralateral cannulation step and retrograde delivery of the limb sections, this innovative design promises to facilitate a much simpler, faster, more predictable and consistent deployment of the endograft. The launch of this registry confirms Lombard's confidence in the product and will allow us to develop a robust dataset about long-term outcomes."

"I am encouraged by our positive early clinical experience with Altura. The simplicity of planning, accuracy of deployment and repositionability could lead to it becoming a workhorse device in the future. The ALTITUDE registry will provide a real world evaluation of the longer term outcomes," said Simon Kreckler, M.D., F.R.C.S., vascular endovascular surgeon at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK.

About Lombard Medical, Inc.

Lombard Medical, Inc. based in Oxfordshire, U.K. develops, manufactures and markets an innovative range of minimally invasive abdominal aortic aneurysm endovascular repair products. For more information, please visit www.lombardmedical.com

