sprite-preloader
Montag, 15.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,324 Euro		-0,01
-2,99 %
WKN: A1107N ISIN: KYG555981094 Ticker-Symbol: 1L2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMBARD MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOMBARD MEDICAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOMBARD MEDICAL INC
LOMBARD MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOMBARD MEDICAL INC0,324-2,99 %