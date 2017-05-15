New Power Supply First to Achieve Titanium Efficiency Using Bridgeless Totem-Pole Power Factor Correction

Transphorm Inc., the leader in the design and manufacture of JEDEC-qualified 650V gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors, stated today that the recently announced high efficiency TET3000-12-069RA power supply marks another GaN industry milestone. Developed by Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and premier global manufacturer of power management devices, the AC to DC front-end TET3000 uses a GaN-based bridgeless totem-pole power factor correction (PFC) topology to achieve greater than 96 percent efficiency. The power supply will be displayed during the Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe conference as part of Transphorm's co-located showcase in the HY-LINE Power Components booth (Hall 9, booth 525).

The TET3000 is a 3kW power supply designed for enterprise reliability server, router and network switching subsystems. Bel Power designed the supply with GaN to serve three critical customer needs: power density, size and performance reliability. The TET3000's volume power density is 31.7W/in3. The device size is 2.72 x 1.59 x 21.85 inches, small enough to meet 1U end-system design requirements. Lastly, the TET3000 is certified for 80 Plus Titanium efficiency and earned a CE Mark per the European Commission's Low Voltage Directive, an initiative ensuring European citizen protection from electrical equipment.

Inside the TET3000: Bridgeless Totem-Pole PFC

GaN designs implementing the bridgeless totem-pole PFC topology achieve a number of system benefits when compared to a standard interleaved boost converter:

Smaller size/higher power density: Lower component count and EMI filter size, delivering the same power in a smaller footprint

Lower component count and EMI filter size, delivering the same power in a smaller footprint Higher efficiency: Faster switching speeds lower crossover losses and increase system efficiency, and removing the bridge rectifier decreases losses by 20 to 30 percent

Faster switching speeds lower crossover losses and increase system efficiency, and removing the bridge rectifier decreases losses by 20 to 30 percent Lower cost: GaN enables increased performance and higher power density using twice the on-resistance as Si to help reduce system cost

"Bel Power's legacy of leading the global power management industry is built on responsible innovation that empowers our customers," said Alain Chapuis, CTO, Bel Power Solutions. "The TET3000 is a result of that commitment. After considerable R&D weighing various semiconductor materials and power system designs, Transphorm's GaN within a totem-pole PFC configuration proved the most reliable, highest performing solution possible today. In turn, our customers gain access to a next-generation power supply that stands to outperform incumbent solutions while delivering a greater ROI."

The TET3000 uses Transphorm's TPH3205WSB 49 milliOhm (mO) GaN FETs. To learn more about the system benefits of implementing a bridgeless totem-pole PFC, contact Transphorm's Center of Excellence customer support team at transphormusa.com/support.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Transphorm is a global semiconductor company, leading the GaN Revolution with the highest performance, highest reliability GaN devices for high voltage power conversion applications. To ensure this, Transphorm deploys its unique vertically-integrated business approach that leverages the industry's most experienced GaN engineering team at every development stage: design, fabrication, device and application support. This approach, backed by one of the industry's largest IP portfolios with over 600 patents, has yielded the industry's only JEDEC- and AEC-Q101-qualified GaN FETs. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99 percent efficiency, 40 percent more power density and 20 percent lower system cost. Join the revolution at transphormusa.com and follow us @transphormusa.

