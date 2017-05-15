ROCCO Research: New Report Published Into Mobile Engagement and A2P SMS

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ROCCO Research has published a new report specifically into Mobile Engagement for enterprise content delivery.

On the face of it, it seems easy enough to come up with a simple definition, but is Mobile Engagement that simple to define? And what constitutes Mobile Engagement exactly?

Following intensive research started in January 2017 into Mobile Engagement Vendors, 18 companies* answered over 100 questions into their Mobile Engagement solutions and the outlook for the market. From this data and its own perspectives, ROCCO created the Mobile Engagement Market Intelligence Report 2017, a report which explains exactly what is happening in this market and what the latest trends are.

While A2P SMS is always seen as still gaining traction (cumulative annual growth rates are still increasing in this area), a more holistic approach incorporating new and evolving communications into a Mobile Engagement mix is good for business.

Since ROCCO's A2P SMS Messaging Market Intelligence Report in 2016 and A2P SMS Vendor Performance Reports in 2015 and 2016 were published, the research company has carried out strategic consulting and training for companies in the A2P SMS industry and have seen engagement develop in A2P SMS and beyond.

Said C.E.O. of ROCCO Jason Bryan about their latest report "Enterprise companies know that to keep ahead of customer expectation they may need to change rapidly and ahead of their competition. To capture customer loyalty, enterprise must be disruptive and embrace Omni-channel strategies".

The 18 Vendors featured in the report come from all over the globe including Africa, Asia, and the Americas with the majority coming from Europe. Including some International names and some new players to the market.

*The Vendors who took part in the research are: Calltrade Carrier Services AG, CLX Communications AB (Publ), Global Message Services (GMS), Hook Mobile, Infobip, Interactive Digital Media GmbH, LLeida.net, Locotel Ltd, Mitto AG, MobiWeb Limited, Nexmo - The Vonage API Platform, Panacea Mobile (pty) Ltd, PCCW Global, Route Mobile Limited, SMS Highway, Syniverse, Tata Communications Ltd, Tyntec Ltd

ROCCO has been providing independent and unsponsored research in the specific niche area of Roaming and Interconnect since 2012. The companies foundations come from leadership in major Mobile Network Operators and Industry Associations. http://www.roamingconsulting.com

Follow the link to learn more about the Strategic Analysis version of the report which is for sale from ROCCO's website. http://www.roamingconsulting.com/product/mobile-engagement-market-intelligence-report-2017/.