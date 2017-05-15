

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate declined in February from a near 7-year high, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to 12.6 percent in February from 13.0 percent in January. Nonetheless, the rate rose from 10.9 percent in the prior year.



At the same time, the youth unemployment rate that applies to the 15-24 age group rose to 23.3 percent from 18.6 percent a year ago.



The overall jobless rate dropped marginally to a seasonally adjusted 11.7 percent in February from 11.8 percent in January. In April 2016, the rate was 9.9 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 15,000 from prior month to 3.67 million in February.



