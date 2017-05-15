Sublime Skinz appoints former OpenX EMEA Managing Director, Andrew Buckman, as increased demand for high impact non-intrusive advertising signals a period of rapid European expansion.

Sublime Skinz, a leading global provider of skin-based advertising, today announced the appointment of Andrew Buckman to the position of EMEA Managing Director. The appointment comes at a time of rapid business growth, encompassing the launch of multiple ad formats and several new publisher partnerships.

Andrew joins the company from OpenX, where he was responsible for accelerating adoption of the advertising platform throughout the EMEA region. Prior to this, Andrew's extensive experience in the ad tech industry has included high-profile roles at Tradedoubler, where he advanced the scale, profitability, and reputation of the company, and Yahoo!, where he took the lead on multiple sizeable European projects.

Sublime Skinz continues to expand its EMEA team to meet growing demand in the region, and has recently launched four new ad formats designed to meet different advertiser needs. These include VideoSkinz Reminder, Swapping Skinz, Travelling Skinz, and M-Skinz HTML5. In addition the company has partnered with a number of new premium publishers across the EMEA region, including Newsquest, Netmums, and Perform Group in the UK, WebAds in Spain, and TripleDoubleU in Germany.

"At a time of significant growth across EMEA, Sublime Skinz needed a Managing Director with in-depth knowledge of the digital advertising ecosystem as well as the ability to form strategic partnerships and promote adoption of new technologies," explained Marc Rouanet, President, Sublime Skinz. "We have been in conversation with Andrew for a long time, and with his vast industry experience he fits the bill perfectly. We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

"Sublime Skinz takes a fresh approach to digital communication; delivering formats that pique audience attention without intruding on the user experience," said Andrew Buckman, EMEA Managing Director at Sublime Skinz. "I'm excited to be joining the company and immersing myself in this innovative ethos, and I look forward to consolidating Sublime Skinz's current successes as well as driving future developments across EMEA."

ABOUT SUBLIME SKINZ

Sublime Skinz is a leading ad tech company specialising in the distribution and optimisation of skin-based advertising. It is the first platform of its kind to provide skin-based advertising on multiple devices, working with advertisers, publishers, media agencies, trading desks to drive efficient campaigns at scale.

Sublime Skinz provides actionable statistics and transparent insights in real time, allowing brands to capitalise on the most impactful format with the greatest coverage across multiple websites. Sublime Skinz works with a clear objective to maximise revenues and optimise return on ad investments.

Founded in 2012, the Paris-based company has developed an international reach with offices in London, San Francisco and New York, and boasts an impressive network integrated with more than 3,500 websites worldwide. Sublime Skinz was honoured as the 'audience favourite' winner of the Launch: Silicon Valley World Cup Tech in 2014, and in 2016 was awarded Ernst Young's 'Born Global' prize and Business France's 'International Trophy of Digital Business.'

For more information, please visit www.sublimeskinz.com.

