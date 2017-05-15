EXCHANGE NOTICE, 15 MAY 2017 SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KAMUX CORPORATION ON 16 MAY 2017



The shares of Kamux Corporation will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Tuesday 16 May 2017. The shares of Kamux Corporation will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Monday 15 May 2017.



Basic information on Kamux Corporation as of 16 May 2017:



Trading code: KAMUX Issuer code: KAMUX ISIN-code: FI4000206750 LEI code: 743700KCVYIYNLPZYN56 Orderbook id: 136667 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 41 307 156 Listing date on the Official List: 16 May 2017



Industry: 5000 Consumer Services ICB Supersector: 5300 Retail Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Juha Kalliokoski Address: Parolantie 66A FI-13130 Hämeenlinna FINLAND Phone: +358 400 629 337 Internet: www.kamux.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 15.5.2017 OSAKKEET



KAMUX OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 16.5.2017



Kamux Oyj listautuu Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle tiistaina 16.5.2017. Kamux Oyj:n osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena Prelistalla maanantaina 15.5.2017.



Kamux Oyj:n perustiedot 16.5.2017:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: KAMUX Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: KAMUX ISIN-koodi: FI4000206750 LEI-tunnus: 743700KCVYIYNLPZYN56 id: 136667 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 41 307 156 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 16.5.2017



Toimiala: 5000 Kulutuspalvelut ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 5300 Vähittäiskauppa Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Juha Kalliokoski Osoite: Parolantie 66A 13130 Hämeenlinna Puhelin: 0400 629 337 (viestintä) Internet: www.kamux.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260