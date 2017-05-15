On 27 February 2017 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.



In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 17.5m (approx. DKK 130.4m) in the period from 27 February 2017 to 23 August 2017.



The following transactions have been executed under the program:



Date Number of Average Amount shares purchase (DKK) price (DKK per share) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program as of last 111,689 408.96 45,676,504 announcement: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 May 2017 1,500 443.36 665,040 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 May 2017 1,500 445.57 668,355 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 May 2017 1,400 443.92 621,488 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 May 2017 1,400 441.58 618,212 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the program following 117,489 410.67 48,249,599 above purchases: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 1,956,813 treasury shares corresponding to 4.7% of the share capital.



Purchases for an amount of EUR 11.0m (approx. DKK 82.1m) remain to be executed under the program.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)



Company Announcement no. 18/2017



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=631354