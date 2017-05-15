Valmet: Valmet and Orora's Botany Mill renewed the services agreement

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet and Orora Limited have signed a multi-year agreement to continue the supply of maintenance and technology services for board making line 'B9' at Orora's Botany Mill in New South Wales, Australia.

The value of the agreement will not be disclosed. The agreement will be effective as of July 1, 2017.

Continuation of good cooperation

Valmet supplied the complete B9 containerboard line in 2012 and took full responsibility for establishing the maintenance operations, mill maintenance services, management of several improvement projects and the mill utilities since start-up.

"Valmet is one of our key partners and supports B9's operation as a world class paper mill. Orora and Valmet have worked closely together over the past five years and we have renewed the maintenance agreement to continue our cooperative relationship. The new agreement offers our business many benefits and we look forward to working with Valmet to maintain and enhance the high performance of the B9 facility," says Scott Beckett, Maintenance & Engineering Manager, Botany Mill, Orora Limited.

"We are fully engaged and integrated into one B9 team and have been working side by side to deliver steady results in all areas since the machine's start-up. The renewal of this maintenance agreement is the best acknowledgement of what we have achieved over the years together with Orora. We're happy to share the journey forward with the B9 team to continuously improve the performance of the equipment and process, and keep B9 as a safe and stimulating place to work," says Pierre De Villiers, General Manager for Valmet in Australia and New Zealand.

Valmet and Orora signed an agreement to continue the journey forward

Information about Valmet's delivery

Extended scope in the renewed maintenance outsourcing agreement includes a 'Booster Package' targeting clear and systematic development of planned and unplanned downtime to best in class levels. The maintenance agreement also includes comprehensive automation services, enabling the maintenance team to monitor the process, perform troubleshooting and corrections remotely, and utilize the acquired data to optimize the process operation through the Valmet Industrial Internet.

Other complementary agreements with Orora and its B9 facility include a Cooperation Agreement in which Valmet process experts and board makers work together to optimize various processes.

About Orora Limited

Orora Limited is a AUD 3.8 billion public company, offering a range of tailored packaging and visual communication solutions. The company employs more than 6,500 people across 131 sites in seven countries. Orora is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Located in Botany, New South Wales, Orora's Botany Mill produces high quality recycled packaging paper, which is then primarily converted into corrugated board by Orora's Fibre Packaging business in Australia and New Zealand.

Valmet and Orora services agreement (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2104419/798529.JPG)



