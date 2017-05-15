Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 15
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
Director's Other Directorship
This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Mark Dampier, a director of the Company, is also a non-executive director of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Trust plc, whose shares have been admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange today.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
15 May 2017