

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's capacity utilization in industry increased for the second straight quarter in the three months ended March, preliminary figures from Statistics Sweden showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization in industry rose to 90.0 percent in the first quarter from 89.6 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the utilization rate was 89.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, capacity utilization increased by 0.7 percentage points compared with the first quarter of 2016 and showed an 89.9 percent level of utilization in calendar adjusted figures.



