Company announcement No 24/2017 - 15 May 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 277,522 294.50 81,728,900.46 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 May 2017 18,361 300.82 5,523,361.53 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 May 2017 7,944 300.58 2,387,768.59 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 May 2017 11,802 302.14 3,565,908.21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 May 2017 11,000 299.80 3,297,761.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 326,629 295.45 96,503,700.30 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,868,316 shares, corresponding to 3.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



