GEZE Products Installed at Dubai Opera, the City's Foremost Arts Theatre

Dubai Opera is a truly unique venue and the city's first purpose built multi-format performing arts theatre situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Offering the ultimate flexibility of a proscenium arch theatre, an acoustic concert hall and a 2000m2 flat floor event space. The project was completed in August 2016.

GEZE Middle East was appointed by Al Ghurair and White Aluminium, the main contractor and sub-contractor, to supply and install facades, doors and window solutions for the mega project. The facades' solutions were proposed after careful consideration and examination of the infrastructure requirements with specialized GEZE products selected by the Project Specifications Team in collaboration with the Engineering Sales Force. Furthermore, the Application Engineering Team via the Contractors of Dubai Opera worked closely together to ensure the specified GEZE products were installed correctly and the application itself tested for final approval.

One of the specialized products specified for Dubai Opera was the GEZE Powerturn which was seamlessly installed in compliance of the required codes. The automated system itself were tested and certified against European standards. The automatic swing doors installed on the facade are engineered to serve both functionality and aesthetics of the structure while the mechanical door closer with integrated electromechanical function provides fully automated access with the "hold open" function which can also be controlled via the emergency control systems and the sequence controlled mechanism for double leaf rebated doors.

In August 2016, the Installation Team tracked the implementation and the commissioning of the GEZE Powerturn doors. A total quantity of 28 doors were supplied and installed by GEZE in the Dubai Opera House.

