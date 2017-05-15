GEZE Products Installed at Dubai Opera, the City's Foremost Arts Theatre

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Dubai Opera is a truly unique venue and the city's first purpose built multi-format performing arts theatre situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Offering the ultimate flexibility of a proscenium arch theatre, an acoustic concert hall and a 2000m2 flat floor event space. The project was completed in August 2016.
GEZE Middle East was appointed by Al Ghurair and White Aluminium, the main contractor and sub-contractor, to supply and install facades, doors and window solutions for the mega project. The facades' solutions were proposed after careful consideration and examination of the infrastructure requirements with specialized GEZE products selected by the Project Specifications Team in collaboration with the Engineering Sales Force. Furthermore, the Application Engineering Team via the Contractors of Dubai Opera worked closely together to ensure the specified GEZE products were installed correctly and the application itself tested for final approval.
One of the specialized products specified for Dubai Opera was the GEZE Powerturn which was seamlessly installed in compliance of the required codes. The automated system itself were tested and certified against European standards. The automatic swing doors installed on the facade are engineered to serve both functionality and aesthetics of the structure while the mechanical door closer with integrated electromechanical function provides fully automated access with the "hold open" function which can also be controlled via the emergency control systems and the sequence controlled mechanism for double leaf rebated doors.
In August 2016, the Installation Team tracked the implementation and the commissioning of the GEZE Powerturn doors. A total quantity of 28 doors were supplied and installed by GEZE in the Dubai Opera House.
ABOUT GEZE
The GEZE brand stands for innovation and premium quality products, processes and services. GEZE is one of the leaders on the market and is a reliable partner worldwide for door, window and safety technology products and systems. No matter what the requirements of the building are - GEZE realises optimum solutions and combines functionality and security with comfort and design. GEZE door closers open up numerous technical and visual options. Every day millions of people go through doors equipped with the overhead door closers from the TS 5000 series and enjoy the barrier-free convenience of automatic door systems, e.g. the Slimdrive and Powerturn lines. The integrated all-glass design systems are pure aesthetics. GEZE also has a wide product range for window and ventilation technology. Complete "intelligent" smoke and heat exhaust solutions (RWA) and a comprehensive selection of door systems for RWA air supply solutions are also available for preventative fire protection. GEZE's safety technology includes escape and rescue route solutions, lock technology and access control systems. With system expertise, GEZE creates coordinated system solutions that combine individual functions and security requirements in one intelligent system. The latest innovations are a new building automation system and interface modules for integrating GEZE products into networking solutions which turn buildings into Smart Buildings. GEZE product solutions have received numerous awards and can be found in renowned structures all over the world. The company is represented by 31 subsidiaries, 27 of which are abroad, a flexible and highly efficient distribution and service network and almost 2,800 employees worldwide and generated revenues of over 394 million Euros in the 2015/2016 business year. http://www.geze.com