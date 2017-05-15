Double Achievement for itelligence in 2017 - an SAP Consulting Firm Receives Two SAP Pinnacle Awards and is a Finalist in Two Further Categories

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Pinnacle Awards: SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year and Digital Marketing Momentum Partner of the Year

- Finalist: SAP Hybris Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies and Platform Reseller of the Year

itelligence announced today that it has received the SAP® Pinnacle Award for SAP S/4HANA® Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies and the SAP Pinnacle Award for Digital Marketing Momentum Partner of the Year for 2017 in recognition of its excellent contributions as an SAP Partner. itelligence was also named as a finalist in the categories of SAP Hybris® Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies and Platform Reseller of the Year.

SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 19 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators, including a Customers' Choice award, which recognizes a customer-nominated SAP partner.

"To be honoured by SAP no less than four times, twice as the winner and twice as a finalist, in the Pinnacle Awards is an outstanding achievement for us as one of SAP's closest partners worldwide," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of intelligence AG, "The two Pinnacle Awards in the categories of SAP S/4HANA Partner of the Year - Small and Midsize Companies and Digital Marketing Momentum Partner of the Year clearly illustrate our close relationship with SAP to our customers. Whether they are small businesses or large enterprises, our customers all benefit from the technological pioneering role played by SAP itself and by us as consultants in the SAP environment. Excellent IT consulting and the comprehensive SAP portfolio provide a perfect foundation for success in the digital business model."

itelligence has been one of SAP's closest partners and most successful SAP consulting firms in the SME sector for over 20 years, having won an SAP North America Partner Excellence Award every year for the past 9 years in addition to multiple Pinnacle Awards. Around the world, over 6,000 customers rely on the proven expertise of SAP consultants from itelligence.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the very best in the SAP partner community, particularly for our SAP S/4HANA expertise and our digital marketing innovations," said Steve Niesman, CEO of itelligence North America. "itelligence continues to work exclusively with SAP to expertly deliver a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that ensure our customer's success in the digital economy."

"Monument Chemical is excited to have selected itelligence to help us in our move to SAP S/4HANA," said Sarves Peri, Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Logistics at Monument Chemical. "They have demonstrated great leadership not only in S4 but also in our industry, so it is no surprise to me that itelligence has won this award."

"SAP is proudly committed to our ever-open, expanding partner ecosystem," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "No company can or should go it alone in this digital economy. SAP's partners bring domain expertise, global scale and a shared commitment to our customers. The SAP Pinnacle Awards give us the chance to salute the best of the best."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Fla. on May 15. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and ASUG May 16-18.

About itelligence

itelligence is one of the leading international full-service providers of solutions in support of SAP solutions, employing more than 5,800 highly qualified employees in 24 countries. As a frequently awarded SAP partner, among others global value-added reseller, SAP Certified in Cloud Services, SAP-Certified Provider of Hosting Services for SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and SAP Platinum Partner, itelligence realizes complex projects in the SAP solution-based environment worldwide. The company's services in support of SAP solutions range from consulting and licensing to application management services and hosting services to proprietary industry-specific SAP. In 2016, itelligence generated total sales of EUR 777.9 million.

