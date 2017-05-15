Company announcement 15 May 2017 Company announcement No. 29/2017









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 19



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 19:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 11,287,000 2,703,568,750 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 May 2017 170,000 255.38 43,414,600 -------------------- 9 May 2017 160,000 258.07 41,291,200 -------------------- 10 May 2017 159,000 256.44 40,773,960 -------------------- 11 May 2017 158,000 255.68 40,397,440 -------------------- Holiday -------------------- Total accumulated over week 19 647,000 165,877,200 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 11,934,000 2,869,445,950 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 14,649,834 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.56% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







