

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), a life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical company, announced Monday the expanded use of its Dako PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx test for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck or SCCHN, the most prevalent type of head and neck cancer, in Europe.



Europe is the first region to launch a PD-L1 CE-IVD test for SCCHN globally. The CE marking demonstrates that the product meets all relevant European Medical Device Directives. Expanded use in other countries is currently pending approval.



The PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx test has already been previously CE marked for tumor cell PD-L1 expression for non-squamous, non-small-cell lung cancer or ns-NSCLC and melanoma.



There are currently few treatment options for SCCHN, but this new test can identify which patients could most likely benefit from treatment with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immunotherapy developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Opdivo as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of squamous cell cancer of the head and neck in adults progressing on, or after platinum-based therapy.



Data from a pre-specified exploratory analysis of the Checkmate 141 clinical trial showed that tumor PD-L1 expression, as detected by PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx in SCCHN, may be associated with an enhanced survival benefit for the patient from the use of Opdivo.



PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx is the first and only diagnostic assay approved to assess the survival benefit with Opdivo in patients with SCCHN and was developed in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb.



