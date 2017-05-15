

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and NZ dollars climbed against their major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.



The aussie strengthened to a 10-day high of 0.7426 against the greenback and near a 2-week high of 84.38 against the yen, off its early low of 0.7384 and a 4-day low of 83.61, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.4724 against the euro and 1.0781 against the kiwi, from its previous lows of 1.4795 and 1.0750, respectively.



The kiwi firmed to 4-day highs of 0.6895 against the dollar and 78.32 against the yen, after having fallen to 0.6850 and a 10-day low of 77.52, respectively in early deals.



The kiwi reversed from an early low of 1.5948 against the euro, rising to 1.5858.



The aussie may find resistance around 0.75 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro and 1.09 against the kiwi. The kiwi may locate resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.56 against the euro.



