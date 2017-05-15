

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted higher against its most major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.



The loonie firmed to 1.3626 against the greenback, its strongest since April 28.



The loonie bounced off to 1.4899 against the euro, from an early weekly low of 1.5000.



Reversing from an early low of 82.54 against the Japanese yen, the loonie hit a 4-day high of 83.43.



The loonie is seen finding resistance around 84.5 against the yen, 1.48 against the euro and 1.35 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX