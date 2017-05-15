Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) 15-May-2017 / 09:23 GMT/BST London, UK, 15 May 2017 *Edison issues review on Henderson Far East Income (HFEL)* Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) is a relatively concentrated portfolio of 40-60 Asian equities, aiming to generate high income with the potential of long-term capital growth. Since February 2007, HFEL has been managed by Michael Kerley. Against a backdrop of the recent rebound in Asian stock markets, he suggests that the attraction of income from Asian equities has not diminished even though he believes investors have been focusing on growth rather than income. HFEL's 5.7% dividend yield is the highest in its peer group. Having traded at a modest discount for part of 2016, HFEL has returned to trading at a premium. During part of 2016, HFEL's share price traded at a modest discount to cum-income NAV, in an environment where investors sought growth rather than income, and HFEL experienced a period of relative underperformance versus its peers. Its current 1.7% premium compares to an average 0.4% discount over the last 12 months (range of a 4.4% premium to an 8.7% discount). HFEL's annual dividend has compounded at 5.9% per annum over the last five years; its current dividend yield is 5.7%. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| | |[5] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 573567 15-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3fccffed90476d4625af5a02b76eeec2&application_id=573567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=573567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=573567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=573567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=270eac8c8f1b87a6a90ebfd8faf2c3f7&application_id=573567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=573567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=573567&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

