

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 12-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,251,974.85 10.557



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,532,846.26 14.5205



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 787,173.61 17.4339



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,352,185.30 16.4696



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 12/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,554,321.17 10.0836



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,419,862.60 10.0839



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2890000 EUR 38,866,344.14 13.4486



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,850.00 14.2786



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,230,580.88 17.1869



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,657,342.51 17.3334



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,698,246.49 12.1295



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 74,948,534.49 18.1473



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,376,706.31 19.6672



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2635000 EUR 47,660,894.45 18.0876



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 191000 EUR 2,849,429.65 14.9185



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 12/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 314,687.31 14.9851



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,332,660.15 16.0561



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,343,821.17 18.6642



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,325,044.63 16.4897



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,514,146.77 10.721



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,301,659.90 18.5925



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 297,959.83 18.6225



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,665,528.20 18.6621



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 12/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,233,201.72 17.2437



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,388,543.14 17.2433



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,843,444.84 14.0256



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,402,068.04 17.9322



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,217,052.72 15.3362



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,248,638.00 10.4142



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,096,717.01 17.9528



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 171,889,326.00 15.2791



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 244,084.21 16.2723



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,857,666.77 5.7829



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,726,235.97 18.3679



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,016,589.72 15.6398



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 900,688.25 13.8567



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,528,324.10 17.3173



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 295,268.21 18.4543



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,620,993.60 18.5692



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,286,544.10 18.9962



