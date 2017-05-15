

15 May 2017 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN)



Directors' dealings



Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in Internet of Things, announces that it was advised on 12 May 2017 that Angus Forrest sold 220,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each at a price of 8.5p and his ISA bought back 220,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.02p each at a price of 8.515p.



Angus Forrest's beneficial interest including shares owned by his SIPP and ISA following this transaction is 7,899,602 ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.6% of the issued share capital.



The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.



1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name



Angus Forrest



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status



Director



b)



Initial notification/ Amendment



Initial Notification



3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



Tern plc



LEI



N/A



4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code



Ordinary shares of 0.02p each



GB00BFPMV798



b)



Nature of the transaction



Sale of shares and buy back by his ISA



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------+-----------+ | nil | 220,000 | +----------+-----------+



d)



Aggregated information



* Aggregated volume * Price



220,000 Sold at 8.5p, bought back at 8.515p e)



Date of the transaction



12 May 2017



f)



Place of the transaction



n/a



