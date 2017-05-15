Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC are pleased to announce the issue of 250,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") (the "New Shares") at a price of 253 pence per share, conditional upon Admission.

The New Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Application has been made for the New Shares and to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). Admission is expected to commence at 8.00am on 17 May 2017.

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 17,050,000.

The additional funds raised will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The above figure of 17,050,000 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC

William van Heesewijk

Chelverton Asset Management Investment Limited

Tel: 020 7222 8989

N+1 Singer (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Gillian Martin / James Hopton

020 7496 3000