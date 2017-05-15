Global $75.97 Billion Aerostructures Market 2017-2022: Increasing Demand for Outsourced Aerostructure Manufacturing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aerostructures Market by Component (Fuselage, Empennage, Flight Control Surfaces, Wings, Nose, Nacelle & Pylon), Material (Composite, Alloys, Metals), End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Fixed & Rotary Wing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The aerostructures market is projected to grow from USD 52.17 Billion in 2016 to USD 75.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period. Major drivers influencing the growth of the aerostructures market include increase in outsourcing of aerostructure manufacturing by OEMs to tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers, and rise in adoption of composite aerostructures by the general and commercial aviation sectors.
The aerostructures market has been segmented on the basis of component, material, platform, end-use, and region. Based on component, the aerostructures market has been classified into fuselage, empennage, flight control surfaces, wings, nose, and nacelle and pylon, among others. The fuselage segment is expected to lead the aerostructures market from 2016 to 2022. The empennage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of composite materials in the development of empennage.
North America is expected to lead the aerostructures market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Outsourced Aerostructure Manufacturing
- Increase in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries
- Rise in Adoption of Composite Aerostructures By the General Aviation Industry
Restraints
- Recyclability Issue of Composites Materials
Opportunities
- Adoption of 3D Printing for Aerostructure Manufacturing
- Decline in the Cost of Composite Materials
Challenges
- High Cost of Transportation and Hurdles in Supply Chain
- Uncertainties in Failure Prediction
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Aerostructures Market, By Component
8 Aerostructures Market, By Material
9 Aerostructures Market, By End-Use
10 Aerostructures Market, By Platform
11 Regional Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
- Aar Corp.
- Bombardier Inc.
- Cyient Ltd.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- GKN Aerospace
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Ruag Holding AG
- Saab AB
- Spirit Aerosystems, Inc.
- Stelia Aerospace Group
- Triumph Group, Inc.
- UTC Aerospace Systems
