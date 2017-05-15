Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size Worth $1.86 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing consumption of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, and other personal care products globally is estimated to drive the market demand over the years ahead. In addition, the growing rate of adoption among consumers regarding the use of natural and eco-friendly personal care products is likely to enhance the consumption of carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) or cellulose gum, mainly as a binding and stabilizing agent, in the next couple of years.

In terms of revenue, the cosmetic & application segment accounted for an industry share of 14.7% in 2016. Changing lifestyles and improving disposable income of consumers across various countries in the Asia Pacific region including India, China, and Malaysia are expected to enhance the growth of cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries in the next couple of years. Major cosmetics manufacturers are significantly investing in R&D and focusing on the implementation of new product branding and other marketing strategies to accelerate personal care sales across the globe.

CMC is incorporated as a key ingredient in various personal care products including creams, lotions, shampoos, face creams, and cold creams. Good binding, thickening, and stabilizing properties are the key attributes of this product owing to which it is increasingly being used in the processing of cosmetic formulations. Additionally, it owing to its property to impart moisture, the product is favorably consumed in the manufacturing of personal care products such as hair care and skin care goods. The usage of cellulose gum is not only limited to topical lotions, creams, and shampoos but it is also incorporated in the manufacturing of toothpaste, as it provides smooth texture, possesses excellent salt tolerance, and acid resistance.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Analysis By Application (Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Paper & Board, Detergents), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/carboxymethyl-cellulose-cmc-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Food & beverage application is estimated to be one of the fastest growing segments and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Significant utilization as a stabilizer and texture enhancer in bakery products is considered to be the major driving factor for cellulose market.

Advancements in the processing and manufacturing technologies of CMC are likely to provide significant scope for demand by 2025. The introduction of cellulosic nanofibers for the manufacturing of CMC is projected to positively impact the industry growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest demand in the cellulose gum market as of 2016. Rapid expansion of food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors in the region coupled with the presence of a broad consumer base is estimated to drive the industry growth by 2025.

Akzo Nobel N.V., CP Kelco, Ashland, Inc., Daicel FineChem Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Company are the key players that collectively accounted for more than 30% market share of the global industry in 2016

Companies are implementing various strategies to mainly strengthening their distribution and significantly investing in research & development in order to enhance their business growth. Furthermore, Daicel FineChem Ltd. and The Dow Chemical Company are among the manufacturers that have fully integrated business operations across the value chain.

Grand View Research has segmented the global carboxymethyl cellulose market on the basis of product, livestock, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Cosmetics & pharmaceuticals Food & beverages Oil & gas Paper & board Paints & adhesives Detergents Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Italy Asia Pacific China Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



