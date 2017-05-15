Fidor Strengthens its Leadership Team With New Global CFO Hire

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Fidor Solutions, the leading digital banking solution and fintech provider, is gearing up in support of its international expansion plans with the appointment of Brad Whittfield as Global CFO

- Whittfield will become an integral member of Fidor's senior executive team.

Fidor, the innovative provider of digital banking and fintech solutions, further strengthens its leadership team by announcing today the appointment of Brad Whittfield as Global Chief Financial Officer. This is a newly created role within the Fidor Group and will be based in Dubai, UAE - Fidor Solutions' central hub for its global expansion.



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511664/Brad_Whittfield_CFO_Fidor_Solutions.jpg )



Whittfield is a Chartered Accountant and qualified lawyer who brings 15 years of international finance experience to the Fidor Group. He has held senior positions within KPMG and PwC and has operated across Asia-pacific, Europe and most recently, the Middle East and Africa.

Whittfield has extensive experience in the financial services sector having advised many of the leading global financial institutions and private equity firms. He has also played a key role in advising on a number of high profile fintech acquisitions including businesses operating in digital banking, mobile wallets and digital payments. Most recently, Whittfield was Chief Financial Officer of a recently launched fintech business operating in the digital payments space in the Middle East.

His focus at Fidor will be to oversee the current global financial operations of the Group which includes Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle East, as well as help execute the Group's ambitious global expansion plans.

Matthias Kroner, CEO and Founder, Fidor Bank and Fidor Solutionscomments, "The appointment of Brad demonstrates the investment of the Fidor Group to further strengthen its executive team in supporting its global expansion strategy. The role of CFO is a key role to any fintech as it focuses on ensuring both growth and sustainability."

Brad Whittfield, newly appointed Global CFO, Fidor added, "Fidor is globally recognized as a leader in the fintech and digital banking space. The Group has experienced some phenomenal growth during the last 12 to 24 months and I am very pleased to be joining this dynamic team as the Group looks to continue its global expansion strategy."

About Fidor:

Fidor has emerged as a leader in creating digital financial solutions and is actively driving innovation as a co-entrepreneur with banks and non-financial organizations to design and build their digital banks as well as their digital payment solutions, by helping create value added services, products and solutions that consumers want and can be easily adopted at scale.

The success of its digital bank 'Fidor Bank' showcases Fidor's expertise in building and launching digital banks to market by being at the forefront of fintech innovation, building on APIs, open banking, middleware solutions, community-based banking, front end mobile app and internet banking solutions delivered in a hosted or cloud environment.

Fidor designed an innovative digital platform 'fidorOS', that uses open APIs that gives access to digital brands, developers and fintech firms to innovate on a digital banking ecosystem by plugging into the platform to offer their own financial products.

Its banking solutions have been further recognized by the industry with 'Fidor Bank' receiving the Celent's 'Model Bank 2015' award as well as brands for which Fidor has contributed towards their digital banking transformation such as O2 Banking recognized as '2016 Digital Bank of the year' by Handelsblatt and Telefonica receiving the equivalent reward for '2016 Digital Bank of the year' by EUROFORUM.

http://www.fidor.com