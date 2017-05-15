A-Share Listed Electronic Components Companies in China - Total Production Volume of Electronic Components in China Was Over 3 Trillion in 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "A-Share Listed Electronic Components Companies in China - Profiles and Financial Data" report to their offering.
The vigorous development of the global electronic information industry created a promising prospect for the upstream electronic component industry. The takeoff and the rapid growth of automobile electronics, smart phones, laptops and set-top boxes enabled the development of the electronic component industry. Among telecommunications products, mobile telecommunications, optical communications and telephones all need large quantities of components. In addition, strong demand also arises from computer and related products as well as consumer electronic products.
According to the author, the past decade has seen the continuous rapid growth of China's electronics industry, driving the vigorous development of the electronic component industry. China has maintained its position as the world leader in terms of the production volume of varieties of electronic components. China's electronic component industry stands at an important position in the international market. China has become the global manufacturing base for electronic components such as amplifiers, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, cathode ray tubes, printed-circuit boards and discrete semiconductor devices.
New types of market demand have pushed electronic components to become smaller, chip-type, digital, smart and environmentally friendly. The future of China's electronic component industry is bright.
It is expected that from 2017 to 2021, the rapid development of mobile Internet, automobile electronics, new energy and VR industries will drive the growth of the electronic component industry.
Companies Mentioned
- AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology
- Beijing Irtouch Systems
- Changzhou Quick Soldering
- Dongguan Eontec
- Guizhou Space Appliance
- Hubei TKD Crystal Electronic Science and Technology
- Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology
- Janus (Dongguan) Precision Components
- Lens Technology
- Luxshare Precision Industry
- Shanghai Laimu Electronics
- ShenZhen Yitoa Intelligent Control
- Shenzhen Click Technology
- Shenzhen Deren Electronic
- Shenzhen Everwin Precision Technology
- Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control
- Shenzhen Longood Intelligent Electric
- Shenzhen Moso Power Supply Technology
- Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology
- Shenzhen Sunway Communication
- Shenzhen Topband
- Suzhou Anjie Technology
- Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical
- Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing
- T&S Communications
- Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai)
- Wuxi Hodgen Technology
- Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xjxsnx/ashare_listed
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716