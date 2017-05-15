A-Share Listed Electronic Components Companies in China - Total Production Volume of Electronic Components in China Was Over 3 Trillion in 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "A-Share Listed Electronic Components Companies in China - Profiles and Financial Data" report to their offering.

The vigorous development of the global electronic information industry created a promising prospect for the upstream electronic component industry. The takeoff and the rapid growth of automobile electronics, smart phones, laptops and set-top boxes enabled the development of the electronic component industry. Among telecommunications products, mobile telecommunications, optical communications and telephones all need large quantities of components. In addition, strong demand also arises from computer and related products as well as consumer electronic products.

According to the author, the past decade has seen the continuous rapid growth of China's electronics industry, driving the vigorous development of the electronic component industry. China has maintained its position as the world leader in terms of the production volume of varieties of electronic components. China's electronic component industry stands at an important position in the international market. China has become the global manufacturing base for electronic components such as amplifiers, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, cathode ray tubes, printed-circuit boards and discrete semiconductor devices.

New types of market demand have pushed electronic components to become smaller, chip-type, digital, smart and environmentally friendly. The future of China's electronic component industry is bright.

It is expected that from 2017 to 2021, the rapid development of mobile Internet, automobile electronics, new energy and VR industries will drive the growth of the electronic component industry.

Companies Mentioned

AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology

Beijing Irtouch Systems

Changzhou Quick Soldering

Dongguan Eontec

Guizhou Space Appliance

Hubei TKD Crystal Electronic Science and Technology

Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology

Janus ( Dongguan ) Precision Components

) Precision Components Lens Technology

Luxshare Precision Industry

Shanghai Laimu Electronics

ShenZhen Yitoa Intelligent Control

Shenzhen Click Technology

Shenzhen Deren Electronic

Shenzhen Everwin Precision Technology

Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control

Shenzhen Longood Intelligent Electric

Shenzhen Moso Power Supply Technology

Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology

Shenzhen Sunway Communication

Shenzhen Topband

Suzhou Anjie Technology

Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing

T&S Communications

Universal Scientific Industrial ( Shanghai )

) Wuxi Hodgen Technology

Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology

