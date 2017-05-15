

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady on Monday as oil prices jumped on talk of supply cuts being extended into 2018 and weak U.S. data raised a question mark over the extent of Fed tightening.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was virtually unchanged at 395.5 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.1 percent.



Higher oil prices helped lift commodity-related stocks, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore, Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow Oil climbing 1-3 percent.



Mining giant BHP Billiton advanced 1.5 percent after launching a global rebranding exercise.



Copper producer Aurubis climbed 2.5 percent after confirming its full-year earnings outlook.



RWE shares rallied 3 percent. The German utility confirmed its optimistic forecast for 2017 after posting first-quarter core profit slightly above expectations.



Italy's Atlantia gained 2.5 percent after it launched a 16.3 billion euro ($18 billion) cash-and-share offer for Spanish rival Abertis.



Cyber security group Sophos surged as much as 7.5 percent to a record high after a massive ransomware worm caused damage across the globe over the weekend.



Renault shares dropped half a percent. The French carmaker stopped production at several sites on Saturday after being affected by Friday's ransomware attack.



Media giant Vivendi slid marginally after it has made a £2.3 billion offer to acquire a 60 percent stake in French advertising group Havas.



