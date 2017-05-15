

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased less than expected in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Monday.



Producer and import prices increased 0.8 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 1 percent rise economists had forecast.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices dropped 0.2 percent, while economists expected a nil growth. This decline was caused by lower prices for petroleum products and machinery.



Producer prices dropped 0.1 percent on month and increased 0.1 percent annually. At the same time, import prices slid 0.4 percent from prior month, while they advanced 2.3 percent from prior year.



