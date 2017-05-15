A-share Listed Rail Transport and Logistics Companies - Total Value of Logistics Goods was CNY 229.7 Trillion in 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In China, rail freight transport can be classified into truckload shipping, less than truckload shipping and containerized shipping by the conditions of the railway and current railway freight categories.

In 2016, fixed asset investment in the railway industry was CNY 801.5 billion. A total of 3,281 km of new lines were put into operation; construction started in 46 projects; investment increased by CNY 550 billion. By the end of 2016, total length of railway in operation was 124,000 km, including 22,000 km high-speed railway. In 2016, national railway undertook 2.65 billion tons of cargo. The freight volume of containers, commodity automobiles and bulks all broke record highs, increasing YOY by 40%, 53% and 25%, respectively.



In 2016, the total value of logistics goods was CNY 229.7 trillion, increasing by 6.1% YOY. The growth rate was up by 0.3 percentage point over 2015. The total value of logistics goods kept stable while rising a bit. The total value of industrial logistics goods was CNY 214.0 trillion. Calculating by comparable price, it increased by 6.0% versus 2015 and the growth rate fell by 0.1 percentage points. The total revenue of the logistics industry was CNY 7.9 trillion, increasing by 4.6% over 2015. The total expenses of logistics goods was CNY 11.1 trillion, increasing by 2.9% YOY. The growth rate was up by 0.1 percentage points over 2015 but it was significantly lower than that of the value of logistics goods and GDP.



Companies Mentioned



Xiamen Xiangyu

Sundy Land Investment

Y.U.D.Yangtze River Investment Industry

Xiamen C&D Inc.

Heilongjiang Heihua

YTO Express Group

Sinotrans Air Transportation Development

Dazhou Xingye Holding

Shanghai Jiao Yun Group

Cmst Development

Zhangjiagang Freetrade Science And Technology

Nanjing Inform Storage Equipment (Group)

Jiangsu Wanlin Modern Logistics

CTS International Logistics Corporation Limited

Hengtong Logistics

Beijing Changjiu Logistic

Yunda Holding

Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management Ltd.

Shenzhen FEIMA International Supply Chain

Others



Key Topics Covered:

1. Financial Indexes



2. Summary of Income Statement



3. Summary of Balance Sheet



4. Summary of Cash Flow Statement



