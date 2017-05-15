Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Worth $45.59 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure marketis expected to reach USD 45.59 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Governments, across the globe, are striving to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Incentive programs, such as tax rebates, grants, and subsidies, have been launched to promote the same.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to be more in the passenger cars segment, in comparison with the commercial vehicle segment. The increase in adoption, can be attributed to the growing research & development activities and initiatives undertaken to improve the existing EV models, and make them competitive with the available fuel-powered car models. Furthermore, companies are working towards upgrading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient.

In the year 2016, CHAdeMO possessed the largest market share in the connector segment. However, it is predicted to be surpassed by the Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors segment, which is a combination of SAE J1772 (IEC Type 1) and IEC Type 2 connectors.

The fast chargers segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with an estimated CAGR of around 47.9% from 2017 to 2025. Overnight charging is insufficient for covering long distances and sparing hours to charge the vehicle, during a voyage, is not presumed as a good idea. These situations encourage anxiety and eventually discourage the use of electric vehicles. Therefore, fast chargers are expected to have higher adoption rate than slow chargers.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis By Charger Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger), By Connector (CHAdeMO, Combined Charging System), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/electric-vehicle-charger-and-charging-station-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.8% from 2017 to 2025

Leading automakers are observed investing heavily in promoting EV charging infrastructure. For instance, BMW, Daimler, Ford, and Volkswagen, together announced an investment plan for the development of 400 charging sites across Europe

The North American region is projected to dominate the EV charging infrastructure, as it is expected to witness significant growth in electric vehicle sales

The major players of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market are ABB Group, AeroVironment, Inc., Elektromotive Limited, ChargePoint, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Chargemaster Plc, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, General Electric, and Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., among others

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market

Automotive Connectors Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-connectors-market

Cargo Shipping Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cargo-shipping-market

Center And Drag Link Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/center-drag-link-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market based on, charger type, connector, application, and regions:

Charger Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million;2014 - 2025) Slow Charger Fast Charger

Connector Outlook (Revenue, USD Million;2014 - 2025) CHAdeMO CCS Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Commercial Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Netherlands UK France Norway Germany Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com

