IMD Ranked #1 in Open Programs by the Financial Times for Sixth Straight Year

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IMD has been recognized once again among the world's best business schools by the Financial Times in its 2017 Executive Education Rankings.

IMD came in at #1 in Open Programs for the sixth consecutive year.

The Financial Times also placed IMD at second in Custom Programs, with the school jumping up two places from fourth in 2016. IMD remained in second place in the combined custom and open program rankings, maintaining its spot from last year.

Over the past decade IMD has consistently been among the world's top business schools in the Financial Times, staying at first place in open programs since 2012 and remaining in the top three for executive education worldwide for the past 6 years.

"IMD's continued presence at the top of these rankings is a testimonial of our ongoing efforts to strive to live up to our ambition of offering Real Learning and Real Impact, by Developing Leaders, Transforming Organizations and Impacting their future. It is also an encouragement to continue to do our utmost to keep deserving executives' and partner organizations' confidence," said IMD President, Jean-Francois Manzoni.



