SSH Communications Security Oyj announces that US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has given Issue Notification on SSH US patent application number US 15/255,253. According to the notice, the patent will be granted on May 30, 2017.



"US 15/255,253 covers commercially the same key functionality that is covered in the SSH patent US 8544079 regarding which SSH reported the unfavorable Inter Partes Review (IPR) decision on April 21, 2017," said Erkki Yli-Juuti, VP, Intellectual Property. "The USPTO has taken the IPR decision on US 8544079 as well as all material presented in the IPR process into consideration in its decision to allow the present application US 15/255,253."



