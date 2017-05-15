Polydextrose Market to Reach $386 Million by 2025 - Rising Demand to Enhance the Non-dietary Fiber Content in Food - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polydextrose market is expected to reach USD 386 million by 2025. Rising demand to enhance the non-dietary fiber content in food is expected to boost the market growth. Increasing utilization of polydextrose as sugar supplement in food and as a prebiotic dietary fiber is projected to propel the market demand.



Major raw materials used for the production of polydextrose include maltitol, sorbitol, glucose, starch, vegetable oil & fat, soy flour, citric acid, and maltodextrins. Growing demand for beverages & nutritional foods, owing to various health benefits is anticipated to drive the demand for polydextrose market over the forecast period.



Increasing demand for polydextrose as functional food additive owing to reduce blood sugar and blood fat is expected to spur the market over the forecast period. Favorable properties such as low sugar content and low glycemic index are used to produce diabetic and medical foods. Polydextrose functionality includes weight management, fat reduction, prebiotic, and satiety. The products maintain the body functions properly, owing to its rich fiber and low calorie content.



Regulatory authorities include Food & Drug Administration (FDA),Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Health Canada (HC). The companies are investing in R&D activities in order to enhance their product offerings to meet the growing industry demand. Key players in the market include Tate & Lyle, Danisco A/S, and Cargill Inc among others.



