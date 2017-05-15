Expansion reflects company's successful growth in the Industrial Internet of Things sector as it continues to add customers and grow its engineering, sales and marketing teams

PrismTech™, a global leader in software platforms for distributed systems, today announced its expansion into its new UK-based European Headquarters in Team Valley, Gateshead. The expansion is the result of the company's growth within the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sector as it continues to deliver products and services to the market, add customers and grow its engineering, sales and marketing teams following its acquisition by ADLINK Technology, Inc. in December 2015.

In addition, the expansion into the new headquarters reflects the booming global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, which is projected to grow to US$195.47 Billion by 2022 and PrismTech's unique ability to meet the markets Edge-to-Cloud Computing data connectivity needs.

PrismTech's Vortex™ Edge is a family of IIoT platform solutions and enabling technologies designed and optimized to support the demanding requirements of industrial applications by connecting machines, advanced analytics and people to create more effective operations and better business outcomes.

PrismTech's new specially equipped, state-of-the art office facility is located at:

The Edge, 5th Avenue, Team Valley, Gateshead, NE11 0XA, United Kingdom.

As part of the expansion the company has started its recruitment program for additional IIoT engineering, sales and marketing roles.

"The North East of England has always been a solid base for PrismTech, and by investing further here shows just how committed the company is to the region and its people," said Lawrence Ross, CEO, PrismTech. "This new facility and the increased staff numbers will help to ensure that we are fully able to meet the needs of our rapidly growing IIoT client base both now and in the future."

Further information about PrismTech is available from the company website at: http://www.prismtech.com.

About PrismTech

PrismTech's customers deliver systems for the Internet of Things, the Industrial Internet and advanced wireless communications. PrismTech supplies the data connectivity solutions, tools and professional services they need to build systems with the required: platform coverage, performance, scalability, efficiency, flexibility and robustness. PrismTech's customers service many market sectors, including: industrial automation, energy, healthcare, transportation, smart cities, financial services, aerospace and defense. For additional information about PrismTech, visit the website at http://www.prismtech.com.

