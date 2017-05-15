ADASoft commits to Access-IS OCR315e OCR316e swipe readers to provide a new level of functionality to their class-leading eCamping and eXelsio hotel PMS (Property Management System) systems. The Access-IS readers will speed up registration, reduce errors and enhance the guest experience by seamlessly reading, capturing and transferring OCR data from passports and international ID cards as well as credit card data into the eXelsio and eCamping applications.

At present, this functionality is focused on international visitors, however, with the implementation of the new Greek National ID Card in 2019, this will expand dramatically offering a host of benefits for all users.

The eXelsio and eCamping applications are the ultimate reception-management software platforms. Regardless of size, structure and range of services offered they meet the requirements of modern hotels, campsites and campgrounds. The software has been designed by people with a wealth of experience in the industry and is aimed at providing solutions to the specific needs of the camping and hotel markets. These include partial arrivals and departures, multiple means of stay in the pitches, complicated pricing and discount policies which cannot be managed by common PMS applications.

Their user-friendly design allows users with limited computer experience to be quickly and easily trained, as 95% of the major functions are accessible from just 3 screens. The application operates in a networked Windows environment supporting concurrent use, even by users interfacing in multiple languages. The software facilitates the export of a wide range of data and reports, which can be easily parametrized to comply with local tax regulations.

Both devices are powered and interfaced by a single USB cable, making for very simple integration. Designed to be flexible enough to be used in any installation, these devices feature bi-directional OCR reading, audible visible read signals and options for freestanding, desk or monitor mounting.

Other recent integrations by ADASoft include retail stores and car rental companies, which also benefit from capturing customer details in seconds.

Nikolas Davaris, Sales Manager, said, "The OCR315e and OCR316e have a long track length that ensures that passports, ID and credit cards are correctly aligned for consistent and accurate reading, even by novice users." He continued, "This is just one of the features that makes these products extremely user friendly."

