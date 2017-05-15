SimpliPhi Power AccESS Honored as a 2017 Energy Industry Innovation of the Year by Stevie Awards®

OJAI, California, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliPhi Power was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Energy Industry Innovation of the Year category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards. SimpliPhi's AccESS, the company's fully integrated energy storage and management solution, was recognized by the Stevie Award committee for its ability to seamlessly integrate non-hazardous power storage into new and existing solar installations, both on and off grid. This is SimpliPhi's second consecutive Stevie Award, with its High-Output Battery being named a 2016 Gold winner for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year.

"We are honored to be recognized as a two-time Stevie Award winner for our energy storage innovations that continue to eliminate the toxicity and hazards characteristic of cobalt-based lithium batteries and the needless risk and cost to distributed energy resources," said SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "AccESS is SimpliPhi's most recent example of a product that safely and reliably puts power back in the hands of people. By offering installers an all-in-one solution to simplify the prospect of designing, installing and determining the levelized cost of energy storage for themselves and their customers, the AccESS gives people more control over their own power."

SimpliPhi's AccESS is a complete, plug-and-play solution that combines the company's award-winning battery technology with Schneider Electric's inverter charge controller, associated power electronics and system management in one box. Pre-programmed software settings and system performance monitoring optimize the solution. SimpliPhi collaborated with installers on the design of the AccESS because they were frustrated by the lack of energy storage product readiness, adaptability and scalability, as well as the needless complexity characteristic of other manufacturers with cooling and thermal mitigation requirements. SimpliPhi eliminates these cumbersome and costly safeguards by only utilizing Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) chemistry that does not contain cobalt oxides, the hazardous element that causes all the risk and fires associated with 'Lithium Ion' batteries. This, combined with proprietary architecture and power electronics, offers greater efficiencies, longer cycle lives and safer performance profiles.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20. Tickets are now on sale. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About SimpliPhi Power

Founded in 2002 as LibertyPak/Optimized Energy Storage, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize lithium ferro phosphate (LFP). Based in Ojai, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and assembly methods to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit SimpliPhipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower or Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.