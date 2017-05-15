GreenKey Technologies and iMarket Communications Announce Interconnection of their Network Communities

Create global evolutionary path from traditional trading systems to collaboration platforms

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- iMarket Communications, a premier telecommunications provider specializing in trader voice and data solutions for the financial, banking and energy industries, and GreenKey Technologies, creator of an artificial intelligence (AI) and voice-driven collaboration tool for financial market participants, today announced an interconnection partnership. The companies have seamlessly integrated their networks and can now provide end-to-end services to their mutual customers. This partnership will provide their financial industry users with access to private wire clients using traditional hardware trading turrets (dealerboards).

Dennis Costello, President of iMarket Communications, said: "iMarket is dedicated to bringing our customers leading-edge voice and data communications connectivity options that will integrate with service platforms available to them today and in the future. Trading firms are faced with financial realities and with technological opportunities such as GreenKey, and we are able to provide our customers with the ability to trade no matter where they currently are on the technology curve."

Nader Shwayhat, Chief Executive Officer of GreenKey, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with well-established firms such as iMarket that share a reputation for service excellence. They enhance GreenKey's ability to deliver our unique voice interface, speech recognition tools and unified collaboration offerings to the broadest possible base of global financial customers. We are particularly excited that this partnership also allows mutual customers to access our new GreenKey Scribe offering by directly translating any voice quote or order captured over an iMarket line into a MiFID II compliant electronic record without any re-keying."

About iMarket Communications, Inc.

iMarket Communications, Inc. provides quality, high-performance telecom services built around the unique needs of the global financial community. iMarket's leading-edge trader voice solutions offer the power and flexibility needed to streamline critical communications, connect to clients and ensure business continuity. A cost-effective way to manage fast-paced business requirements, iMarket's Trader Voice products make it easy to manage regulatory requirements while communicating with the speed and flexibility required by the evolving financial industry. For more information please visit www.imarketcommunications.comor follow us on LinkedIn.

About GreenKey Technologies

GreenKey Technologies provides an AI-driven voice interface that combines financial market telephony, cloud technology and machine learning into an innovative solution that transforms voice into data and redefines regulated collaboration. The firm's patented software turret functionality, mobility suite and patent-pending advanced speech recognition integrate to make voice communication significantly simpler, smarter and more cost-effective. For more information, please visit www.greenkeytech.com or follow the firm on Twitter, @GreenKeyTech, or on LinkedIn.

