CloudSense Partner with Infosys to Deliver Industry-specific Digital Business Transformation

CloudSense will work with Infosys to provide industry-specific omnichannel cloud solutions, enabling clients to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

CloudSense, a leader in Salesforce-native omnichannel commerce, have announced their strategic partnership with Infosys, a global leader in technology, consulting, outsourcing and next-generation services.

The announcement follows the successful work CloudSense, a Platinum Salesforce ISV, and Infosys, a Platinum Salesforce consulting partner, have already delivered together. The partnership has enabled a number of globally recognized brands to deliver omnichannel customer experiences, tailored to their industry-specific requirements. CloudSense will now work with Infosys to accelerate their collaboration across industries including Media, Communications, Utilities and Government.

As customer behavior continues to evolve, the ability of organizations to deliver a seamless customer experience, across every channel, increasingly defines their success. CloudSense's end-to-end Platform, featuring Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Product Catalog and eCommerce, alongside Infosys' vast knowledge and experience across industries in technology and consulting will deliver organizations the digital capabilities they need to meet ever-growing customer expectations. By partnering with Infosys, CloudSense will also help companies to streamline their businesses to improve processes, reduce operational costs and increase revenues.

Josh Morse, Chief Marketing Officer, CloudSense said "Infosys have extensive industry and technology domain knowledge and experience helping clients around the world transform their company. By working alongside them, we offer clients the ability to provide exceptional customer experiences and vastly improved business outcomes, across every channel. The partnership will help forward-looking organizations to transform the way they sell to, and serve, their customers - boosting agility and profitability in the process."

"CloudSense's Salesforce-native Platform is proven in helping organizations undergo digital business transformations, ensuring they can provide industry-specific experiences in line with customer expectations," said Dinesh Rao, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Enterprise Application Services, Infosys. "Infosys and CloudSense have shared a strong partnership over the years. We look forward to further strengthening this partnership and jointly driving increased efficiency, agility, speed and growth for clients through Salesforce, he added."

About CloudSense

CloudSense is a global leader in Salesforce-native, industry-specific omnichannel commerce applications. The CloudSense Platforms enable customer-centric companies worldwide to transform the way they sell, delivering the capabilities they need to efficiently provide seamless one-to-one omnichannel customer experiences.

Integrating into CRM, ERP and other systems the CloudSense Platforms provide companies with a powerful Commerce SaaS capability for sales teams, eCommerce, mobile workforces, service agents, retail, reseller and telephone sales.

With offices across the world and customers in 26 countries and counting, CloudSense is growing quickly. Both our platform and people have been recognized for their excellence by numerous awards. To learn more, please visit http://www.cloudsense.com.