Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market Worth $2.64 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global integrated passive devices (IPD) marketis expected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for wireless, electronic, handheld devices is presumed to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

IPD, such as RF devices, facilitate efficient wireless communication and prevent loss of network signals. They are used across several applications including digital & mixed signals, RF transceivers, power amplifiers, MEMS, digital processors, and power management units. The growing penetration of these devices in wireless consumer market can be attributed to the high volume of customers adopting cellular phones and other IoT devices.

The applications of this technology in digital and mixed signals are fewer, but significant. The commercialization of an application is subject to its potential to comply with electrical performance and density requirements of conventional DC-DC converter modules and high-performance silicon digital interposer substrates.

Additionally, custom-designed IPD used in specialty and niche applications, such as GPS tracking and cellular encryption, are expected to drive the growth of the market. In terms of materials, thin film products are expected to be the next-generation technology benchmarks as they enable higher densities and lower losses. The advancements in sophisticated packaging techniques have resulted in cost-effective IPD and have increased the scope for large-scale commercialization.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The EMS and EMI protection IPD segment dominated the overall market and accounted for over 9% of the market share in 2015. The growth was attributed to its application in wireless medical devices such as stimulators, cardiac pacemakers, and insulin pumps

The automotive end-use segment posed as a key segment and accounted for over USD 276 million of the overall industry revenue in 2015. The cost-effectiveness of IPD lead to their usage in automotive electronics applications such as electronic control Unit (ECU), intelligent headlights, and digital speedometers

The consumer electronics segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of over 13% over the forecasted period, due to the increasing penetration of mobile phones

IPDs are presumed to gain traction in the healthcare segment, owing to their use in medical devices, such as pacemakers, enabling size reduction and low power-consumption in the devices

The LED lighting segment accounted for over USD 131 million of the overall market in 2015, due to its growing adoption in commercial applications such as billboards, traffic signals, and glow signs. LED lighting consumes low power and facilitates the abovementioned applications

The RF IPD segment is expected to significantly contribute to the industry growth and accounted for over USD 806 million of the global industry revenue in 2015, owing to its extensive usage in POS terminals; thereby, contributing toward digital payment facilities

of the global industry revenue in 2015, owing to its extensive usage in POS terminals; thereby, contributing toward digital payment facilities The key industry participants include STATS ChipPAC Ltd., ON Semiconductor, IPDiA, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Amkor Technology, Inc., and TSMC Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global IPD market based on application, end-use, and region:

IPD Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) EMS and EMI protection IPD RF IPD LED lighting Digital &mixed signal IPD

IPD End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Automobile Consumer electronics Healthcare Others

IPD Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific RoW



