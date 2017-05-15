Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 15 May 2017 13.00 EET



Change in Uponor Corporation's holdings of treasury shares



A total of 1,303 shares were returned to Uponor Corporation today. The returned shares were related to the company's long-term share-based incentive plan for the years 2014-2016, whereby Uponor shares were transferred to key employees participating in the plan. The transfer was announced by means of a stock exchange release on 13 February 2017.



In accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan, shares will be returned to the company if a participant's term of employment ends during a specified time period after the completion of the plan. Following the return, the number of treasury shares held by Uponor totals 59,121 shares.



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.uponor.com



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 3,900 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2016, Uponor's net sales totalled €1.1 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com