GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's comparable net sales information by product areas for 2016 relating to the new product area structure

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 MAY 2017 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group's comparable net sales information by product areas for 2016 relating to the new product area structure

Asiakastieto Group Plc reported on 20.10.2016 that it will change its product area structure to better comply with the reformed strategy. In accordance with this, digitalization and globalization of cross-border trade provide Asiakastieto Group with a business opportunity for even stronger growth. Listening to the clientele and making use of new data sources, the group invests strongly in the development of new digital services to boost the business of its clients.

The product area of Certificates and Analyses was incorporated in Business Information at the beginning of 2017. In addition, a new product area, Real Estate and Collateral Information, was founded, which focuses in real estate information, collateral management services and information services of housing corporations.

NET SALES by PRODUCT AREAS 2016

  1.1. - 1.4. - 1.7. - 1.10. - 1.1. -
Thousand euros 31.3.2016 30.6.2016 30.9.2016 31.12.2016 31.12.2016
Business Information 7 607 8 169 7 078 7 336 30 190
Consumer Information 3 169 3 231 3 122 3 189 12 711
Customer Management 640 645 651 1 209 3 145
Real Estate and Collateral Information 566 822 847 898 3 133
TOTAL 11 983 12 867 11 697 12 631 49 178

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Terhi Kauppi
CFO
tel. +358 10 270 7017

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2016, the Group had around 19 000 clients, of which 11 000 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2016, the Group's net sales were EUR 49,2 million and it had 170 employees at the end of 2016. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.



