FLSmidth: FLSmidth wins operations contract in Morocco

FLSmidth wins first Operation & Maintenance contract in Morocco



FLSmidth has won a five-year contract from OCP S.A. (formerly known as Office Chérifien des Phosphates) to operate port equipment for handling phosphate, fertilizers, and sulphur. The port is located in Jorf Lasfar, El Jadida, 100 km south of Casablanca, Morocco. The contract marks FLSmidth's first Operation & Maintenance contract in Morocco.

FLSmidth was awarded this contract as part of OCP's 'ecosystem' initiative to benefit the local economy by bringing external know-how and hiring local workforce. FLSmidth was selected as partner due to their extensive know-how and commitment to source locally.

"We are extremely proud to be awarded this contract. It marks the culmination of a long-standing partnership between OCP and FLSmidth and is an important step in materials handling equipment operations in Morocco. We will deliver productivity enhancement to OCP by operating and maintaining the equipment we have supplied ourselves," said Claus Christian Torboel, Senior Vice President, FLSmidth Operation & Maintenance.

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries.

