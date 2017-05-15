

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in April, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, slightly faster than the 1.8 percent increase reported earlier. In March, prices had risen 1.4 percent.



Inflation was mainly driven by a 5.7 percent spike in prices of regulated energy products.



Month-on-month, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent from March, when it showed no variations. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase for March was 0.3 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, climbed 2.0 percent annually in April, faster than the 1.4 percent gain in the prior month. On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.8 percent. The latest HICP figures came in line with the flash data.



