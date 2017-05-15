Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 15 May 2017



CHANGES IN RAISIO'S MANAGEMENT



Raisio's Vice President for Confectionery business, Sakari Kotka, also the Group Management Team member, has resigned from Raisio. He is leaving immediately.



Starting 15 May 2017, Raisio's local directors in the UK and Czech confectionery businesses are reporting directly to the CEO Jarmo Puputti until further notice.



RAISIO PLC



Heidi Hirvonen Communications and IR Manager tel. +358 50 567 3060



