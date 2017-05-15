

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SORL Auto Parts Inc. (SORL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $6.92 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $0.43 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 37.2% to $73.89 million. This was up from $53.84 million last year.



SORL Auto Parts Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $6.92 Mln. vs. $0.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1509.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1700% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $73.89 Mln vs. $53.84 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 37.2%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $315 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX